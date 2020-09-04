City officials on Wednesday night assured residents that any acts of violence and property damage during a planned “Defund the LodI PD” protest Saturday will result in swift action.
“We are aware of the protest coming up, and (Lodi Police Department) is more than prepared to protect the safety of our town,” city manager Steve Schwabauer said during Wednesday night’s Lodi City Council meeting.
“They have a significant amount of resources at their disposal, and have been in contact with organizers from Lodi, as well as from outside our community,” he added. “They know how to contact them. They’ve done a significant amount of work to ensure Lodi remains safe. And we absolutely will not allow violence to occur or damage to occur in our community.”
Schwabauer made his comments after a resident asked during public comment if the police department would take any action if protesters got out of hand.
The resident, who did not identify herself during the meeting, reminded Schwabauer and the council of incidents that occurred during a Black Lives Matter protest on Aug. 15, in which participants carried baseball bats, struck passing vehicles with their hands and stopped in front of a home to berate its owner over a Blue Lives Matter flag flying in the front yard.
“We are prepared to make arrests if anything turns violent or there are efforts of property damage or looting or any of the events we’ve seen on social media causing people concerns,” Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia added. “We do not anticipate that any of those things are going to happen. We have been in contact with organizers, both local and from Sacramento, that might be coming into the area. Our department is ready, we have the resources.”
Residents who submitted letters to City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir about the protest said they were discouraged that Brucia would take protest organizers at their word, and added that if any damage was done to property, the council would be held liable.
David Nuss wrote that protesters do not have the right to shut down streets, vandalize public and private property or harass citizens, and that anyone who does on Saturday should be arrested on the spot.
“Stand on the side of the law and facts,” he wrote. “Protest is allowed within given parameters, make it clear you are (not) going to allow lawlessness.”
Sonja Johnston wrote that peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but there was nothing peaceful about bringing bats to the recent event, banging on cars or blocking traffic.
She added her family lost a loved one serving as a police officer, and their vehicles are decorated with memorial magnets and Thin Blue Line stickers to show support for local police departments.
“We should not have to worry that people will target and possibly vandalize our vehicles or homes during a ‘peaceful protest’ with people wielding bats,” she said. “If Lodi government and Lodi PD do not attempt to stop these things from happening after you have been made aware and seen video proof these people carry weapons and harass citizens, then that makes you complicit, since you are the ones with the authority.”
Leah Suelter, owner of A Fashionable You on School Street, said she and other Downtown Lodi business owners are worried protesters may riot and loot, as announcements and videos being shared on social media are marketing the city as a town full of racists.
She added Saturday’s event has been advertised from Turlock to Concord to Roseville.
Schwabauer urged residents to not become vigilantes and try to interfere with police who might have to make arrests Saturday.
“We really encourage citizens that if they want to help Lodi PD, to avoid physical confrontations,” he said. “Let PD do its job. They are more than prepared to handle this, and so the best way you can back the blue, if that’s what you’re saying, is to not create a fight that then requires them to be involved. And that’s true on both sides.”
The council agreed, and said it was confident the police department would make sure residents, their vehicles and homes would be protected.
“I think the chief has made it very clear that it has the resources to take care of whatever might be coming forward,” councilman Mark Chandler said.
The protest is scheduled to begin at American Legion Park, at the corner of Vine and Hutchins streets, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I’ve had numerous conversations with the police chief,” mayor Doug Kuehne said. “I am fully confident that our police staff will be able to handle any disruption if there is one. They’re geared up and ready for it. We can’t talk about details, but I’m confident about their ability.”