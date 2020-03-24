While shoppers empty grocery store shelves, going after necessary commodities such as bread, eggs, milk and rice, leaders in the agricultural industry focus on building a workforce to keep up with the growing demand for goods.
In recent years, farmers throughout San Joaquin County have struggled to find an adequate labor force, often relying on immigrant labor to make up the employment gap, according to San Joaquin County Agriculture Commissioner Tim Pelican.
Growers in the county have been known to utilize H2-A visas, which allow U.S. employers to petition for foreign workers in order to meet temporary or seasonal needs in positions for which qualified U.S. workers are not available, including agricultural workers.
Pelican says he is concerned that the continued coronavirus-related closure of consul offices in Mexico could halt H2-A visas from being processed and reduce the anticipated workforce expected to pick local produce.
“There are concerns that the American Farm Bureau might not be processing some of those labor folks or that they are but they are getting stuck at the border because of the virus,” Pelican said.
On Wednesday, the American Farm Bureau met with the United States Department of Agriculture to discuss the potential impacts and concerns facing the ag industry as a result of pandemic mitigation efforts. Labor, exports, and price gouging topped the list of immediate issues the Farm Bureau conveyed during the meeting.
Following roundtable meetings, the USDA has pressed the State Department to continue processing H-2A visas even as it closes consulates across the border. In a statement Thursday morning, the State Department said it would waive in-person interview requirements for H-2A applicants who obtained visas last year.
However, assurance from the USDA and State Department might not be enough to satisfy growers, shippers and contractors in California, who have been pressing for more clear answers as the scope of the pandemic comes into focus.
“There hasn’t been a clear answer regarding commercial flights, which is how we export cherries. With flights canceled, how will we send our exports to Asia?” Pelican said.
San Joaquin County Farm Bureau Executive Director Bruce Blodgett agreed that with the recent coronavirus pandemic there were still some questions unanswered, but added that the continued communication was a step in the right direction to ensure answers would be met.
“USDA is an essential factor when it comes to discussing the urgent matters affecting our industry. They are a source of information and crucial to communication,” Blodgett said.
California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson said in a statement Wednesday that farmers and ranchers are united with local, state and federal government agencies to assure the availability of the human and physical resources needed to maintain plentiful food supplies.
He added that farms may need to adjust practices to account for social distancing and other measures.
“Farm Bureau members from north to south have been proactive in adjusting daily activities to keep themselves and their employees safe,” Johansson said.