One suspect in the murder of a Lodi doctor will stand trial in April, while the other three suspects are scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.
Raymond Austin Hasson Jacquett IV, 26, of Sacramento, will appear before the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton for jury trial on April 2 for his alleged role in the fatal August 2018 shooting on Dr. Thomas Shock, 67, of Lodi, according to court records.
Jacquett faces charges of murder, murder by lying in wait and murder for financial gain for his alleged role as the getaway driver in the murder of Shock. The podiatrist was fatally shot on Aug. 1, 2018 in the doorway of his home on Rivergate Drive in Lodi.
Along with Jacquett, Robert Elmo Lee, 79, of Lodi, Christopher Anthony Costello, 26, of Sacramento, and Mallory Stewart Jr., 27, of Sacramento were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Schock’s death.
Lee, Costello and Stewart are scheduled to appear before court for a preliminary hearing on March 26.
Lee and Stewart both face the additional charge of committing murder while lying in wait, according to court records. Stewart also faces additional charges of murder for financial gain, using a firearm while committing a felony, having a prior felony conviction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A search warrant filed by Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock in October 2018 was released by the court in December 2018. According to the warrant, a single page of a complaint filed against Shock to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine regarding his treatment of a patient identified by the initials “B.L.,” was found at the scene of Shock’s murder.
Shock’s office told Hitchcock that B.L. was Bonnie Lee, the wife of Robert Elmo Lee, who initially saw Shock for an ingrown toenail, the warrant said, but the complaint alleged that Shock’s “substandard care” led to part of her foot being amputated in 2014.
Shock was disciplined by the medical board when the case was closed in 2016, the warrant said.
Although Bonnie Lee died from an infection later in 2016, the warrant said it is unknown if she died as a result of Shock’s treatment.
Costello’s fingerprint was found on the page of the complaint that was found on Shock’s body, the warrant said, although Costello has no known ties to Shock or his family.
After his arrest in September, Costello told detectives that he met with Lee and that Lee showed him the complaint and talked about killing Shock, the warrant said.
Costello told detectives that although Lee paid him, Costello did not kill Shock. Costello said he introduced Lee to Stewart but left during the meeting, the warrant said.
“Costello said he talked to Stewart a few days later and Stewart said he did follow through and killed Thomas Shock,” Hitchcock wrote in the warrant.
Following his own arrest, Stewart told detectives he was involved in planning the murder and received payment, but did not admit to shooting Shock.
“Stewart said Robert Lee was the person who shot Shock,” Hitchcock wrote in the warrant.
Stewart also told detectives that Jacquett drove them to Shock’s house in his white SUV after removing the license plates, the warrant said.