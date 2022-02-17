One of the more popular Japanese restaurants in town is planning to open a second location on Kettleman Lane with a larger footprint.
In October, the Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee voted 4-0 to approve the development of a new commercial building on a vacant piece of property located at 1833 W. Kettleman Lane.
Applicant Tim Chang proposes to build a second location for Komachi Sushi, which is currently located at 307 S. Lower Sacramento Road.
The 1.71-acre project site is bordered by Central Valley Community Bank to the west and Lodi Dental Center to the east near the South Mills Avenue intersection.
Chang has proposed a 7,500-square-foot restaurant with 277 seats located on the western portion of the parcel, and plans a second 3,500-square-foot building on the eastern portion.
Wilson Yu, a general contractor with Pacific Construction, spoke on Chang’s behalf at the Oct. 27 SPARC meeting. He told the committee that it is unknown when the second building might possibly be developed.
He assured the committee, however, that the second building would not be a different restaurant that could potentially increase traffic along West Kettleman Lane.
“Ownership will be taking on this entire parcel, and from that point in the future, if anything, they’re going to use that as a banquet room for catering just for private parties. That’s it,” Yu said. “It will not be a Starbucks or an Ono Hawaiian BBQ or anything like that. This will be for their use in the future.”
There will be a total of 84 parking spaces on site, with 69 designated for the new Komachi location. If the second structure is built, 15 of those spaces would be designated for its use. There will also be 14 spaces for bicycles, according to the SPARC staff report.
In addition, 28 large trees planted along the front and rear of the property, as well as in the central area, will provide shade for parked vehicles.
Yu said the new location will an extension of the original restaurant, which opened in 2013.
“The first location at Lower Sac and Lodi (Avenue) has a variety, like dine in and take out,” he said. “This is going to be the bigger portion of that, and I know ownership have done a lot of private parties where they do it off site at other locations.”
Committee member Trent Diehl recused himself from the discussion, citing a professional relationship with the applicant.
“I think it’s going to be beneficial to that West Kettleman Lane view, considering all we’ve got is an empty lot right now,” committee member Lisa Craig said. “So I appreciate the project.”
Initially, Chang had proposed to sell just beer and wine. But the Lodi Planning Commission held a special meeting Tuesday to consider a permit allowing Chang to sell beer, wine and spirits at the new location.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Chang anticipates a total of employees, with half working the lunch shift and half working the dinner shift.
The commission approved the permit by a vote of 4-0. Commissioners Bill Cummins, Crystal Hicks and Mitch Slater were absent.