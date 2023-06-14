After two years of negotiation and collecting resident feedback, the City of Lodi and WM believe they have finally created a waste collection rate structure that will allow them to comply with SB 1383.
City of Lodi staff and WM presented the latest waste collection rates to the Lodi City Council during its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting.
The proposed rate structure, which would take effect Sept. 1, will eliminate the 20-gallon trash carts. However, some 3,598 customers who will be upgraded to 35-gallon carts will be allowed to pay 20-gallon cart rates. The rates for those customers will be $26.85 a month, a $5 increase over their current bill.
Some 10,603 customers who currently have 35-gallon trash bins will see their bills increase by $5 to $37.11, and customers with 64-gallon carts will also see a $5 increase, to $53.34.
There are 580 customers with 96-gallon carts, and their bills will actually decrease by $46 to $59.34 a month, staff said.
The “20-gallon legacy” customers will then see a $5 increase to their bills for three years until all residents with 35-gallon carts are paying the same rate, staff said.
“WM and city staff have been working about two years on this process to get the best agreement for the citizens of Lodi,” public works director Charles Swimley said. “Maybe we didn’t hear loud and clear enough before this last round, but on April 5 we heard loud and clear what we needed to do to get where we need to be with the right-sized carts and right-sized rate structure.”
In addition to new rates, customers will also be given warnings about overfilling and cross-contamination.
If a resident has two or more overage or contamination incidents between September and December, they will receive a notice in January that they will be automatically upgraded to the next bin size in March of 2024.
WM will be able to monitor cross-contamination through video surveillance equipment installed on their trucks, and the company will also provide funding to the city for a full-time position to oversee operations, it said. The city will send a Prop 218 notice to all customers by June 26, and details about the new regulations will be included.
The council will hold a public hearing and vote on the new rates on Aug. 16. New color-coded carts should be delivered to all residents by next March.
Carts with green lids will be used for yard and organics waste, and carts with black lids will be used for trash. Carts with blue lids will be used for recycling. Details as to when residents can expect to have their current bins replaced will be sent along with the Prop 218 notice, Swimley said.
Residents will be required to begin placing food waste in the yard waste carts in March, when weekly pick-ups will begin.
Mayor Mikey Hothi asked if the new timeline puts the city in danger of being fined $10,000 per day for not complying with SB 1383 by Jan. 1 of 2023.
Cities across the state were initially required to comply by Jan. 1, 2022, but many were given extensions due to lack of preparedness.
Swimley said the city had asked the state for another extension and was denied, and a potential fine is dependent on a meeting staff will have with CalRecycle this Friday.
“We’re hopeful they’ll be understanding of where we are and recognizing the level of effort and the amount of back and forth we’ve had with the council and residents, and that we’re working towards an end goal,” he said. “Until we get that conversation, we just don’t know.”
There are nine other jurisdictions in California that still have not come to a rate change agreement, so Lodi is not alone, WM said.
Gov. Jerry Brown, approved SB 1383 in 2016, requiring all residents and businesses to separate food waste from other trash by Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.
Organic waste includes food, green material, landscape and pruning waste, organic textiles and carpets, lumber, wood, paper products, printing and writing paper, manure, biosolids, digestate and sludges, according to CalRecycle.
When these organic materials break down they emit methane, a climate “super pollutant” 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide. According to CalRecycle, organic materials make up 20% of the state’s methane emissions.
“I’m having no problem whatsoever,” Vice Mayor Lisa Craig said about placing organics in her yard waste bin.
“I have a little container by the sink, I put it in a bag, take the bag and dump it in the bin,” she added. “It’s all in there, done and over. It’s not an issue. This is not the trauma some people think it is.”
