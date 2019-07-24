LODI — The New Christy Minstrels will perform at The Woman’s Club of Lodi, 325 W. Pine St., Lodi, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Formed in 1961, the New Christy Minstrels remain a presence on the American folk music scene. The group has remained together due to the founder, singer-songwriter Randy Sparks, who continues to lead the group.
The group — with a name borrowed from a mid-19thcentury musical performance ensemble formed by Edwin Pearce Christy — has had a succession of members over time, many of whom went on to solo career fame.
The New Christy Minstrels today is owned and run by The New Christy Minstrels Foundation, which preserves the group’s music and history, which includes tracking the names and in some cases the later careers of the succession of 300 group members since 1961.
Tickets are available for $25, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thenewchristyminstrels.com/shows/.
— Oula Miqbel
Attend free gardening for pollinators class
LODI — The University of California Master Gardeners will host a free class dedicated to creating a pollinator-friendly garden on Aug. 12 at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St. from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The UC Master Gardeners will talk about the various pollinators that visit gardens and what gardeners can do to create a habitat that encourages them.
Many of these plants’ blooms look good in vases (just make sure you leave lots outside for your pollinators) and there will be pointers on what to do to extend vase life.
It is estimated that pollinators are needed for 90% of flowering plants and one-third of human food crops. Unfortunately, the population of both native pollinators and domesticated bees are declining.
The reasons are loss of habitats, disease, pesticide use, and insufficient nutrition. By adding plants to landscape that provide food and shelter, as well as developing pollinator-friendly landscape practices, people can make a difference.
Seating for this class is limited, so register now to reserve a seat at 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt resident sought for mosquito board
GALT — Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District is in need of one resident to represent Galt. A Board of Trustees governs the district, each representing one of the incorporated cities or one of the counties within the district’s boundaries.
A city council or the board of supervisors appoints each trustee.
The goal of the district is to protect public health and welfare from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. The appointed trustee will serve a two-year term ending December 2020. The district meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in Elk Grove.
Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Apply at www.ci.galt.ca.us or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 209-366-7130.
— Oula Miqbel
Highway 88 repaving project complete in Lode
CLEMENTS — The California Department of Transportation recently completed a highway improvement project that repaved approximately nine miles of Highway 88 through Clements.
Repaving began near Disch Road and continued to the San Joaquin and Amador county lines.
The project $8.5 million project, performed by George Reed Inc. of Modesto, will extend the service life of the existing pavement and improve efficiency and safety for motorists on these highways, Caltrans officials said.
— Wes Bowers