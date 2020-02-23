At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lodi Police Department received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street, according to a news release on the department's Facebook page.
First responders found a man at the tracks, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services, police said. The man's identity has not yet been released.
All railroad crossings were still blocked as of 9:40 p.m. Sunday, including Lockeford Street, Locust Street, Pine Street, Lodi Avenue and Tokay Street. Drivers were advised to use the Turner Road and Kettleman Lane underpasses or the Harney Lane overpass.
No further information is available at this time. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/lodipolice.