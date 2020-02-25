LODI — Authorities from two jurisdictions are investigating two separate collisions that killed one man and injured another Sunday evening.
Union Pacific Railroad Police are investigating the death of a man killed by a train near Pine Street at 8:35 p.m. Tim McMahan, a spokesperson for the railroad, said the man was sitting on the tracks when he was struck by the train.
It is unknown why the man was sitting on the tracks. McMahan said no crew members on the train were injured in the collision.
The man’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
According to a Facebook post by Lodi Police Department, all railroad crossings in town — Lockeford Street, Locust Street, Pine Street, Lodi Avenue and Tokay Street — were blocked during the investigation.
Those crossings were reopened just before 9:30 p.m., according to the department.
Earlier in the day, officers responded to an initial report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 2100 block of West Lodi Avenue by a speeding vehicle.
The report came in at 5:09 p.m., and arriving officers determined that a couple of trucks were racing down Lodi Avenue, and one of them struck another vehicle, police said.
A 65-year-old Elk Grove man driving the vehicle that was struck suffered a laceration to his face and left leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Ignacio Zaragoza of Stockton on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving without a license. He was booked into Lodi City Jail, police said.
Premier Community Bank robbed
Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who entered the Premier Community Bank in the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue on Friday and robbed it with a note at about 3:39 p.m.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled westbound on Lodi Avenue on a bicycle, Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact Detective Blythe at 209-333-5545. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 20-1187 when calling.