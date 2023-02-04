Trustees: Closing Houston School not an option

Lodi Unified School District leaders are grapling with how to handle declining enrollment numbers at Houston School in Acampo.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

A group of parents plan to gather outside the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday in protest of a plan to close Houston School due to declining enrollment.

Assistant superintendent Robert Sahli will provide the board with options for Houston School during the meeting, which includes moving students to other campuses next fall, or not making any changes.

Tags

Recommended for you