A group of parents plan to gather outside the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday in protest of a plan to close Houston School due to declining enrollment.
Assistant superintendent Robert Sahli will provide the board with options for Houston School during the meeting, which includes moving students to other campuses next fall, or not making any changes.
District staff said enrollment has declined at Houston since 2018, when 202 students attended the Acampo site.
Staff said 149 students were enrolled in 2023, and 121 are expected to be attending in 2024.
One option for the campus would be to close the seventh and eighth grade classes at Houston and move students to Millswood Middle School next fall, or to Lockeford School if requested by families.
By the fall of 2024, all Houston students would be enrolled at Victor School. Parents can request their child be enrolled at another Lodi Unified campus.
The second option is to close Houston completely next fall and move all students to Lawrence Elementary School, as well as Millswood, Victor and Lockeford, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
The third option would be to not make any changes.
Currently, all classes are combination classes, and staff said the benefit of a two-yer transition to Millswood and Victor is that students would not have to take those classes.
In addition, the transition would reduce the cost of $6.611.28 per student.
The average cost per student districtwide is $5,907.52, according to staff.
Additional services such as intervention and support would be available for students, and students would still be attending country schools, staff said.
A community forum was held at the school on Feb. 1, in which 29 parents attended, raising concerns about transportation and safety, among other factors.
The board discussed options for Houston School in November, but told staff closing the campus should not be an option.
Staff told parents at the Feb. 1 forum that because enrollment at Houston has continued to decline, options become limited for students to continue attending.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. art the James Areida Educational Center, 1305 E. Vine St. It will also be streamed live on the board’s YouTube channel.
