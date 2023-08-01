LODI — Beginning today, Turner Road between Loma Drive and Lower Sacramento Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction to accommodate construction of the City of Lodi’s new power plant. The lane reduction is expected to last about 90 days. Expect delays in both directions, and use an alternate route if possible.
Woodbridge Irrigation District to hold board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the district office, 18751 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — Two board appointments.
• San Joaquin County Law Library Board of Trustees — One trustee, board chair or designee, and one trustee, state bar member.
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative.
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 18.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Sept. 26 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
