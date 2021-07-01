In recent weeks, members of two of Lodi Unified School District’s labor unions have lamented stalled contract negotiations, stating the agency should have enough funds to afford pay raises for employees given the millions in state and federal COVID-19 funding it has received during the pandemic.
And while the district is anticipating more than $166.8 million in funding from 10 different resources in the coming months, staff said the money allocated is to be used for specific purposes.
“The only way the money spent can be used for staff salaries is if there are additional, or an increase in student services, or if it can be tied to disinfecting, cleaning supplies or anything related to COVID prevention,” LUSD chief business officer Leonard Kahn said.
“We’ve placed 2,200 high-end air purifiers in every classroom and office in the district,” he said. “So that funding could be used as maybe extra pay for employees to change out the filters, or something similar.”
Kahn added the funding has also been allocated to teachers who have spent extra time online with remote learners while also teaching in-person instruction, which was part of the recent memorandum of understanding between the Lodi Education Association and the district.
According to COVID-19 funding documents presented to the district’s Board of Education June 22, more than $4.9 million is earmarked for certified employee salaries, and $460,130 will be allocated to classified employee salaries.
The district has earmarked $1.85 million in two rounds of Elementary/Secondary Emergency Relief — Or ESSER grant — funds on certified employee salaries as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act funding, according to documents. It has also spent $281,297 on classified salaries through ESSER grant funding.
Thanks to the Coronavirus Relief Fund form the CARES Act, which covers learning loss mitigation related to the pandemic, the district spent more than $1.73 million on certified employee salaries and $161,111 on classified salaries.
In addition, the district earmarked nearly $1.25 million on certified salaries through Expanded Learning Opportunity grant funding, which is to be used for supplemental instruction and support.
A third round of ESSER funding is expected in the coming months totaling more than $71.5 million, Kahn said, which will allow the Lodi Education Association to develop strategies and implement health protocols.
In all 10 grant funding resources, most of the allocations are used for books, supplies and operations.
The first round of ESSER funding provided more than $2.5 million for books and supplies, as well as more than $2.8 million for services and operations.
The second round of ESSER funding allocated roughly $14.7 million for books and supplies, and another $14.7 million for services and operations.
The largest allocation for books and supplies was more than $19.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund money.
To view the complete COVID-19 funding allocation document, visit tinyurl.com/funding
breakdown.
In March, the board received a report on supply expenses made possible by the CARES Act, which has included $155,880 in disinfectant for the district’s maintenance and operations division and $86,600 in thermometers.
The district has also spent nearly $49,000 in hand sanitizer, nearly $5,000 in face masks and more than $127,000 in desk shields, according to documents.
Kahn said the expense list will most likely be updated in the fall when the district reopens for the 2021-22 school year.
To view the complete list of pandemic expenses, visit tinyurl.com/LUSDexpenses.