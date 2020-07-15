FRENCH CAMP — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow announced on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but has since recovered.
Withrow made the announcement he tested positive for the virus during a monthly update that he records for his social media pages.
He began showing symptoms of a cold on June 30, he said, and out of an abundance of caution, scheduled a test for COVID-19 the next day. About eight days later, his results returned positive, he said.
“I’m fine, all my symptoms went away a week ago, and I’m very fortunate,” Withrow said in his video. “Thank God that it didn’t progress, because with some families it’s gotten very serious. In my family, so far, nobody is showing any signs, so I’m very blessed.”
About the time Withrow tested positive, the county had just surpassed 6,000 cases of the virus, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
As of Tuesday, the county was reporting 7,216 positive cases and 73 deaths. There were 210 people being treated in hospitals across the county Tuesday as well.
Withrow’s entire staff has been wearing masks and social distancing, he said, but he has been instructed by Public Health Services to make a list of every person he has come into contact with prior to June 30.
Several county residents commented on Facebook they were glad Withrow was on the mend, and lauded staff’s efforts to follow health and safety protocols laid out by state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When I came to the Department to pick up my renewed concealed weapon permit I was very impressed with the masking (and) physical distancing protocols in effect — and that was in mid-March,” Dale Seago commented. “So my guess is you most likely got exposed offsite.”
Withrow and his staff have been using social media to remind residents to wear masks and social distance since the pandemic began. The Sheriff has reminded residents to follow health and safety guidelines in each monthly address.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted that it implemented an order on June 25 requiring all employees and visitors to wear masks.