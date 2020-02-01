Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
Experience, knowledge, and a proven track record. I have spent my entire career in public service. Before being elected to the Assembly in 2014, I served as Elk Grove’s founding mayor and a 15-year councilmember, balancing budgets and building a city from the ground up. I spent three decades as a captain in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and now I have the honor and privilege of representing California’s 9th Assembly District. I grew up in Sacramento and am a graduate of the West Point Leadership Academy and FBI National Academy. I also earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s College.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
I am a lifelong moderate Democrat that believes in supporting working-class families, businesses and building a robust economy. I have a unique understanding of the communities and businesses that comprise the 9th District. I have become a champion for agriculture and recognize the importance of California’s number one industry. I have been on over 60 farm tours, met with farmers and ranchers and have learned about their businesses and how as their representative I can help protect their livelihood and the future of California agriculture as a whole.
If elected, what is one thing you want to accomplish and how would you do it?
Jobs: Continue strengthening and encouraging new job development. We need to support small businesses, encourage entrepreneurship, and incentivize new businesses to locate to our region.
Education: I want additional funding for K-12 education to levels when California ranked near the top in the country, invest in universal pre-kindergarten education, and increase funding in higher education so we can roll back tuition rates.
Public Safety: We need to ensure that police and fire departments — and the whole criminal justice system — have the resources needed to achieve their goals of protecting and serving the public.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness
Homelessness is a serious issue in our region and is being exacerbated by the affordable housing crisis. We need to look closely at all contributing factors of homelessness. Two years ago, I was proud to attain $5 million in funding to help our homeless population in the region, but that is just a drop in the bucket. If we want to make systematic change, we must build more affordable housing, invest in job training and vocational programs, and mental health.
Affordable housing
Additional affordable housing needs to be built throughout California. I am in favor of a fee-based structure to help pay for affordable housing. Sacramento County, the city of Elk Grove, and other cities in the region have moved from affordable housing construction quotas to a fee-based structure to reduce the overall cost of construction of multi-family units. I believe this approach is the best balance between funding affordable housing and reducing the cost of housing construction. But, with all building-related issues, I would look to the BIA and housing experts on this issue. I was instrumental in lowering the Affordable Housing Fees in Elk Grove while I was on the city council.
Cost of higher
education
I would like to freeze and eventually roll back tuition at California's three systems of higher education. I also would like to ensure greater access to financial aid. I have supported numerous legislative and budget proposals to provide greater funding for higher education and increase financial aid options.
Economic policy/jobs
We need to do everything possible to keep and attract businesses to California. I was proud to author AB 600, which renewed and expanded California’s manufacturing tax credit. Now several of our region’s agriculture producers/manufacturers are eligible for additional tax credits. I also believe that bureaucratic red tape and fees are major challenges for California businesses. I am open to eliminating fees that are unfair and duplicative as well as streamlining the process to reduce delays to get paperwork in order for a business to do business. Our focus should always be on increasing jobs.
High-speed rail
I applaud the goal of taking cars off the road and creating jobs. However, we need to bring cost containment and more accountability to this program. Also, the program should give preference to California-based contractors to safeguard job creation in California.
Water
Increasing our water storage capacity is extremely important. We need to build more reservoirs so that we can store water during wet years. Additionally, we need to mitigate the effects of SIGMA and need to do a better job of conserving water, while looking for new ways to create additional storage capacity.
Taxes
As Chair of the Assembly’s Budget Sub 4 Committee, I am continuously ensuring that our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. California is already one of the most taxed states in the nation. Government accountability is always a top priority of mine.
Minimum wage
In 2016, I supported an increase in the minimum wage. However, working families are still struggling to get by. We need to invest in job training programs and upward mobility to lift communities out of poverty.
Sanctuary policies
I supported the California Values Act and was instrumental in amending the legislation to ensure that we are only protecting law-abiding residents and not criminals.
State’s role in educational curriculum
I am a supporter of Common Core Curriculum. However, the state must fully fund education to ensure CCC is effective at reaching all students. The state plays a major role in education funding thus having impacts on curriculum.
Consumer privacy
In this day and age, privacy is of the utmost importance. As an assemblymember, I have been a strong advocate for consumer privacy. In 2018, I authored AB 2769 which now prohibits bars and restaurants from keeping and retaining your personal information when your driver’s license or ID is scanned for age verification purposes.
Government
accountability
As Chair of the Assembly’s Budget Sub 4 committee, I oversee all state agencies and departments. A particular focus of mine has been holding DMV accountable for their mismanagement of state funds and resources. I’ve participated in hearings on government accountability and will continue to ensure that our government works for us.
Development/
smart growth
I believe in smart growth and urban in-fill projects and development that brings high-paying jobs to our region. However, we need to protect our farms and agricultural lands from urban sprawl.
Marijuana
Voters approved the recreational use of marijuana and it’s now California law. Since becoming law, I have focused on protecting consumers by requiring labeling requirements and combatting California’s illegal marijuana black market.
Civil rights
I am a huge proponent of civil/equal rights. In the Assembly, I have been a champion for equal pay for women and minorities. In 2016, I authored and the governor signed AB 46, which requires pay equity for all public employees. Additionally, I am currently working with the governor to address pay equity and the underrepresentation of women and minorities in state civil service classifications.
Climate change
Climate change is a real and pressing issue that requires everyone to come together to come up with sound policy that will help combat climate change while not stifling our businesses. I supported extending California’s Cap and Trade program to ensure California is moving in the right direction at curbing greenhouse gases. Additionally, I have authored multiple bills on clean air and providing incentives for people to purchase more fuel-efficient vehicles as well as electric vehicles in the central valley.