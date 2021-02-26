- 66,709 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,351 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 318 in Woodbridge and 243 in Lockeford. There have been 1,101 deaths, including 142 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 63,122 may have recovered. 118,133 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 111 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 10 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 3 of those in the ICU.
- 93,160 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,576 in Galt. There have been 1,472 deaths, including 37 in Galt. 87,713 have "likely recovered." 219,754 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 177 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,905 total cases in Calaveras County, with 47 deaths. 1,825 patients were considered recovered. 9,671 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,575 total cases in Amador County, with 34 deaths. 1,510 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 5 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 50,303 cases in Stanislaus County, with 946 deaths. 48,335 patients may have recovered.
- 80,088 cases in Alameda County, with 1,224 deaths. 366,119 total vaccine doses have been administered.
- 62,367 cases in Contra Costa County, with 674 deaths. 60,004 may have recovered.
- 3,465,726 total cases in California, with 51,382 deaths. 8,243,711 vaccine doses administered.
- 28,481,239 cases in the United States, with 510,134 deaths.
- 113,370,016 cases worldwide, with 2,515,673 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.