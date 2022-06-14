STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College has named its 12th president and superintendent.
The college’s Board of Trustees approved a contract with Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson last week. She will earn an annual salary of $277,000, which will be increased by 3% on July 1, 2023 and by another 3% on July 1, 2024.
Additional increases will be considered in the future if the contract is extended past the first three years, the college said.
“I want to thank the Board of Trustees for this opportunity,” Lawrenson said in a media statement released last Friday.
“I’m honored and humbled at the responsibility that has been given me, a responsibility that I take very seriously,” she added. “I really am excited to see where we’re going to take Delta College together.”
A former English professor with nearly three decades of community college experience, Lawrenson had been serving as acting president for the past nine months.
The board of trustees selected her for the permanent post, at which point contract negotiations began.
Prior to serving in an interim capacity, Lawrenson held a variety of positions at the community college level, including instructional dean, vice president of instruction and vice president of student services.
She earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in education with an emphasis in community college leadership from Oregon State University, and is proud that both of her parents and both of her children attended community college.
She is also the first woman of color to serve as permanent president at Delta College.
Lawrenson was appointed acting president and superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Omid Pourzanjani in September. Pourzanjani had been Delta’s superintendent and president since August 2019.
“I want to congratulate Dr. Aguilera Lawrenson on becoming Delta’s permanent superintendent/president,” board president Charles Jennings said in last week’s media statement. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”
