LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company has postponed auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which had been scheduled for April 25. The play will be the theater company’s summer production, and Changing Faces still intends to produce the Shakespearean comedy once restrictions have been lifted.
“For those interested in auditioning for ‘Midsummer,’ please read the script, study the characters, even practice scenes with your family, perform monologues,” company co-director Mike Bartram said in an email. “If you do so, please record them, and share! We would love to see what you are doing in your down time.”
A Shakespeare workshop scheduled for April 18 has been canceled, as have classes that were scheduled for this week.
“In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine,” the debut performance in Changing Faces’ new black box theater on Lodi Avenue, is still scheduled for May 15 and 17, and tickets are available at www.event brite.com.
For more information or to donate to Changing Faces Theater Company, visit www.changingfacestheater.org.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin Fair canceled in Stockton
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Fair has been canceled, the fair’s board of directors has announced. The fair was scheduled to from June 18 to 21.
“This is a difficult decision and we know that it will take time for our fair community to recover. We appreciate everyone who has worked so hard to support the fair,” read a post on the fair’s Facebook page. “We look forward to celebrating our community with the 2021 San Joaquin Fair next year.”
— News-Sentinel Staff
San Joaquin AgFest still planned for June 14
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock Show and Auction, scheduled to be held from June 14 to 20 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, is still moving forward as planned at this time.
“We are committed to having the livestock show and auction,” AgFest president Josh Hiatt said in a news release. “4-H and FFA exhibitors have a lot of money and time invested in these projects and AgFest will do our best to provide a hands-on learning experience and an opportunity for youths to recoup their time and money.”
For more information about AgFest, visit www.sanjoaquinagfest.org.
— K. Cathey
Codecademy offers ‘Adulting 101,’ classes
NEW YORK — To help fill time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Codecademy is offering a free online crash course in “adulting,” giving high school and college students real-life skills they’ll need to become independent adults.
The class, “Non-Technical Life Skills,” includes topics ranging from personal finance to removing stains from clothing, filing for taxes, and general knowledge on loan interest. Other “adulting” lessons include choosing a health insurance provider, creating healthy relationships, using LinkedIn for networking and job-searching, and more.
The course is free and available to anyone, not just students. Other free courses tackle web development, computer programming, game design and data science.
Additionally the company if offering 10,000 scholarships to Codecademy Pro, which includes full access to all of its coding courses. More than 80,000 scholarships have been awarded and more are available.
For information on scholarships or to take advantage of free classes, visit www.codecademy.com.
— K. Cathey