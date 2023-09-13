Two dozen residents of the Brookdale Senior Living facility gathered on the patio Tuesday to remember those that have been lost over time.
To honor those who have passed, the seniors opened small boxes to release monarch butterflies into the air, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in life.
Brookdale executive director Nicole Bacon said the butterfly release initially came about in the form of support groups for dementia, Alzheimer’s and loss of family at a former facility where she worked.
“That kind of just evolved into something even more encompassing,” she said. “Like making a change and moving to a senior living community, or even having to make the smallest change of downsizing and getting rid of some of your belongings.”
The support groups at her former senior living communities gave residents a sense of purpose, as well as a way to figure out how to live with change in their lives.
Over the years, the groups evolved into support mechanisms for those having difficulty acclimating into the senior living community, either from loss, illness or any kind of life-changing event.
“No matter what your age is or what you’re going through in your life, you always start with a new beginning and you can always start a new chapter in your life,” Bacon said. “What signifies that for me, is a butterfly.”
Bacon began the event six years ago with the help of Seva Hospice, which partners with Swallowtail Farms in El Dorado Hills to provide the butterflies.
How it works, is that the butterflies’ temperatures are lowered until they are in a dormant state, then placed in a small triangle-shaped box.
Hours before the event, the boxes are warmed in sunlight so when opened, the butterflies take a moment to get their bearings and fly away.
David Britton, a chaplain and bereavement counselor with Seva, said the monarch butterfly has a interesting life-cycle, originating in Canada and migrating south through the United States until they get to Mexico.
“I think probably all of us when we were kids... I tried to catch them. And I did catch them,” he said. “The butterfly has always been something that’s captured my attention. It begins as a caterpillar, and then it will go and make a cocoon, and morph into this beautiful animal. It’s really a wonderful thing to behold and to see.”
