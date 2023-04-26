Wes Bowers
News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Love Lodi is this Saturday, and organizers are still looking for dozens of volunteers to help complete a handful of beautification projects throughout the city.
There are 52 projects lined up, of which six still have openings. Those include picking up trash and litter in the alleys and streets; cleaning up School Street in Downtown Lodi; cleaning, raking, gardening and planting flowers at Tokay High School; pulling weeds, sweeping walkways and cleaning up gardens at Borchardt Elementary School; cleaning and planting flower gardens at Woodbridge Elementary School; and campus beautification at Bear Creek High School.
Event co-organizer Tara Stewart told the News-Sentinel in February that some 700 volunteers helped complete 47 projects last year. While that was a decline from the more than 1,300 volunteers in 2019, it was still a great turnout, she said.
“It was a great comeback after the pandemic, and it was even greater because we were able to sign people up and get projects together in three months,” she said.
Since its creation in 2014, Love Lodi has completed projects such as cleaning and repairing streets, parks and schools; painting and gardening at local nonprofit organizations; and cleaning up many parks throughout the city.
This year’s event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Hutchins Street Square, with breakfast before a short program that features Girl Scouts, Mayor Mikey Hothi and Christine Alberg, vice principal of Lawrence Elementary School, at 9 a.m.
Volunteers can play a couple of fun games and receive giveaways before heading out to their respective projects.
All projects should be completed by noon, and everyone will return to Hutchins Street Square for lunch and live classic rock. Youngsters will be able to play in bounce houses or get their faces painted, and everyone can check out one of 15 local nonprofits that will have informational booths on-site.
Organizers are also asking volunteers to bring canned goods to the picnic and rally before and after projects are complete.
The canned goods will be given to the Salvation Army, which has had smaller canned food drives recently and lost many regular food drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of its regular sources through government connections are currently unavailable.
The organization needs fruits and vegetables, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti noodles or sauce, peanut butter and jelly, soups and stews, and cereal. Special items needed right now are diapers, specifically size 5 and 6, and laundry detergent for doing laundry at the Salvation Army shelter.
Other items that are always needed include razors and shaving cream, toothbrushes, travel-size tooth paste, and travel-size shampoo.
For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit www.lovelodi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.