Deadheads find their mellow groove at lively Lodi winery

A festival celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia while raising funds for a local charity will return to Lodi this summer in a new location.

Mettler Vineyards, 7889 E. Harney Lane, will be hosting the second annual Daze Between: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Garcia, from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

