STOCKTON — The wife of a state assmeblyman announced her own bid for political office this week — eyeing the state senate seat that serves San Joauqin County.
Edith Villapudua on Thursday announced her candidacy for State Senate District 5 in 2024.
A mother of four and wife to Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, she said her experience as a small business owner, realtor, immigrant advocate and community volunteer makes her uniquely qualified to represent the residents of the 5th District.
“The 5th Senate District needs a senator who has walked in their shoes and dealt with their everyday concerns on a personal level,” Edith Villapudua said in media statement.
“As a small business owner and realtor, I have faced the issues our small businesses face, and have personally dealt with our housing crisis,” she said. “As an advocate for our hard-working immigrants, I’ve seen first hand the struggles they have to face just to call a place they give their heart and soul to, a home. I want to bring my unique set of qualifications to the State Senate to represent the women and men of the special part of California I call home.”
The District 5 seat is currently held by Susan Talamantes Eggman, who was elected in 2020 after serving eight years representing Stockton in the State Assembly.
State senators serve four years, and Eggman will be termed out in 2024.
Edith Villapudua earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in accounting from National University in 2016.
She is a member of the Central Valley Association of Realtors and has volunteered for the Rosa Parks Academy Charter School and as a Sunday school teacher at the Cathedral of the Annunciation Church.
In her free time Edith enjoys being with family and helping others, along with giving back to her community by participating in food and toy drives for families in need.
