Lodi PD proposes partnering with Delta College on shooting range

Officers train at the shooting range on Hewitt Road in Linden. The Lodi Police Department is proposing partnering with Delta College to construct a 20-acre training center west of Lodi near the White Slough Water Pollution Control Facility.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/LODI POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lodi Police Department officers must participate in handgun and rifle qualification tests every year, and while they can train in a facility for the former here in town, they must travel about an hour away for the latter.

For nearly the last decade, the department has been developing its own public safety training facility to reduce costs associated with travel and site rental fees.