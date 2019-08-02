LODI — A man and woman suffered fatal injuries in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 99 Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a gold 1970 Chevrolet Nova was traveling southbound on Highway 99 just south of Kettleman Lane ay 7:20 a.m.
The driver, a 74-year-old woman, allowed the Nova to veer off the western edge of the road, where it collided with a light pole, the CHP said.
The vehicle continued to drive off the roadway, the CHP said, and ultimately collided with a tree.
Both the driver and her passenger, a 63-year-old man, were killed, the CHP said.
Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing, but it does not appear alcohol and drugs were factors in the collision, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers
Emanuel Lutheran to celebrate 99th birthday
Emanuel Lutheran Church, located at 1540 W. Lodi Ave., is celebrating its 99th birthday on Aug. 4. A birthday message will be given at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. A pancake breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to10:45 a.m. For more information, visit www.EmanuelLodi.com or call 209-334-2130.
— Wes Bowers