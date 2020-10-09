LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an attempted carjacking on Harney Lane on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Harney Lane. The victim told police that a white man in his 20s with several tattoos on his neck, wearing a red baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt, threatened him with a gun and ordered him out of his vehicle, a 2002 silver Honda Accord
The victim sped away at a high rate of speed, and told officers he didn’t see a gun during the incident.
Police are investigating.
— Wes Bowers
Delta College hosting virtual event on food insecurity
STOCKTON — With more than half of California community college students facing food insecurity, San Joaquin Delta College will host a virtual event at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 highlighting the college’s Student Food Pantry.
“Student Food Insecurity: An Equity Issue” is an opportunity for the local community to hear first-hand about the needs of Delta students and how they can help meet those needs. The event will include a virtual tour of the Student Food Pantry and a testimonial from a student.
The food pantry has served more than 5,600 students since it opened in March 2019. Although the physical pantry location has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of drive-thru food distribution events has assisted more than 260 students.
Anyone is welcome to attend the virtual event. Register at www.tinyurl.com/delta-hunger. For more information or to donate to the pantry, visit www.tinyurl.com/delta-pantry.
— K. Cathey
Supervisors extend deadline for some boards, commissions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is extending the deadline to submit applications for the Housing Authority Board until Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. The Housing Authority Board has one position open for a tenant older than 62 who is registered with the San Joaquin County Housing Authority.
Applications will be considered at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers