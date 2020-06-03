LODI — Trinchero Family Estates has announced the launch of its Fund a Future initiative to support the Boys and Girls Club.
The winery plans to match all donations made to the Boys and Girls Club by the Fourth of July, up to $25,000.
For the safety of children and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is seeking to increase staff-to-member ratio, increase cleaning and offer new virtual programs. The pandemic led to the cancellation of several of the club’s annual fundraisers, including its dinner auction and Fourth of July fireworks booth.
A donation of $100 supports one child for a month, and with Trinchero Family Estates’ matching grant, it can support two children for the same time period.
To support the Boys and Girls Club, visit www.bgclodi.com or mail a donation to P.O. Box 244, Lodi, CA 95241.
— K. Cathey
Volunteers sought for EEO committee
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking five volunteers to fill vacant positions on the Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee.
Committee member duties include reviewing and providing recommendations on EEO programs, EEO-related trainings and activities; assisting in distributing information to employees or the community concerning EEO activities; soliciting employees’ support to attend EEO activities, and assisting in the promotion of EEO-related activities and events; participating in community outreach activities; and assisting with the preparation and delivery of an annual report to the Board of Supervisors in coordination with the County Administrator’s Office and the EEO Program Manager.
Committee meetings are held bimonthly on the first Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in Suite 146 of the county administration building, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton.
Applications are June 19 at the Clerk of the Board’s Office, 44 N. San Joaquin Street, Suite 627, in Stockton. They can be found online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; or by emailing committees@sjgov.org or calling 209-468-2350
— Wes Bowers