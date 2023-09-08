Lodi Unified employee honored for life-saving actions

Lodi Unified board president Joe Nava presented Rick Williams with a certificate of recognition during Tuesday’s board meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/LODI UNIFIED

The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education presented a first-year employee with a certificate of recognition Tuesday night for his effort to save a woman and her dog last month.

On Aug. 24 at about 2:05 p.m., custodians and campus security at Lincoln Technical Academy smelled smoke in the area, and saw smoke coming from the rear of a home next door.