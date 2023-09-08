Lodi Unified employee honored for life-saving actions

The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education presented a first-year employee with a certificate of recognition Tuesday night for his effort to save a woman and her dog last month.
On Aug. 24 at about 2:05 p.m., custodians and campus security at Lincoln Technical Academy smelled smoke in the area, and saw smoke coming from the rear of a home next door.
Students and staff who were located at the rear of the campus were moved to to the multipurpose room.
At that time, campus security supervisor Rick Williams exited campus and made his way to the neighboring residence to alert the occupants Williams knocked on the front door, and a young woman answered. When Williams told her she needed to evacuate before the house went up in flames, she grabbed her dog and said she didn’t realize there was a fire.
“We shouldn’t be surprised by Rick’s actions,” LUSD Superintendent Neil Young said. “As a Tokay High grad, a former member of the Army reserves, Rick did what came naturally to him. And for that, we are very thankful.”
Williams thanked the Lincoln Tech staff for ensuring students and co-workers were safe during the fire.
He said the recognition meant a lot.
“I’ve been working for the district less than a year now, and it really feels like home here,” he said. “Everybody really kind of worked together to make sure everyone was safe that day. I’m just thankful to God that everyone was OK that day.”
