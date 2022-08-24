As part of an effort to invite the community to campus and learn more about Delta College, the school is waiving admission to its sporting events this year.
Ticket prices to sporting events such as football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, wrestling, basketball, baseball, and softball had already been waived as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the school announced Tuesday that because it had been able to secure support from community sponsors such as the Port of Stockton and Central State Credit Union, free admission to home contests will remain in effect for at least two years.
In the past, ticket prices have ranged from $6 to $8.
“We would love for the community to come out and see all the positives that are going on at Delta,” Athletics Director Tony Espinoza said in a media statement. “Coming out of COVID has been a struggle for many, whether financially, emotionally, or physically. To have this opportunity for families in the community I think is just great.”
The announcement comes after Delta College eliminated fees for its performing arts events in 2019, including concerts and plays, making those events free as well.
The college said about 100 of its student athletes transfer to universities each year, and rates of retention are higher than its general student population.
The free admission policy will apply to all regular season games and tournaments, but not postseason games, which are governed by the CCCAA, the college said.
Espinoza was not aware of any other community college district waiving its admission fees to athletics events.
“We’re excited,” he said. “I would love to see more families, more future Delta students get a chance to watch the Mustangs in action.”
Delta to open new health center Friday
Last year, Community Medical Centers agreed to operate a new health clinic at Delta College for five years, and the two entities will celebrate that partnership with a ribbon-cutting at the facility on Friday.
The new clinic provides non-emergency medical, dental and behavioral health care to Delta’s uninsured and under-insured students, along with their dependents.
More than 20,000 students attend the college every year.
“Our mission as an organization is to improve health and well-being in our community,” CMC CEO Christine Noguera said in a media statement. “As Delta College begins its new academic year, we are excited to welcome students to our newest site and increase their access to vital care.”
The new clinic offers a variety of services including immunizations, family planning and birth control, physical exams and athletic clearances, psychiatric treatment and care, and reproductive health care.
Sliding fee discounts and no-cost services will be available depending on household size and income, and CMC will accept Medi-Cal, Medicare and limited private insurance plans.
When Delta College is not in session, students will still be able to access CMC care throughout its network of health centers, the agency said.
“The new Delta College Health Center is a wonderful opportunity for our students to get a wide range of quality health care services, which is why we are so thankful to partner with Community Medical Centers,” Superintendent/President Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said in Tuesday’s media statement.
“We want to set our students up to have the best possible chance to succeed in the classroom, and their health is an important part of that overall success,” she said.
Friday’s ribbon cutting will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the new clinic, located in Rooms 126 and 128 at the Locke Center.
Attendees can take a tour of the clinic, light refreshments will be served, and there will be a chance to win prizes during a raffle.
