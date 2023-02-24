STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education is hosting the 2023 Educator Recruitment Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at Teachers College of San Joaquin, 2721 Transworld Drive, Stockton.

The recruitment fair will be a one-stop shop to meet with more than 20 prospective employers from the SJCOE, county school districts, charter schools, and non-public schools. Walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers can save time by pre-registering online at bit.ly/march4jobfair. For more information, call 209-468-4899 or email credentials@sjcoe.net.

Tags

Recommended for you