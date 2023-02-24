STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education is hosting the 2023 Educator Recruitment Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at Teachers College of San Joaquin, 2721 Transworld Drive, Stockton.
The recruitment fair will be a one-stop shop to meet with more than 20 prospective employers from the SJCOE, county school districts, charter schools, and non-public schools. Walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers can save time by pre-registering online at bit.ly/march4jobfair. For more information, call 209-468-4899 or email credentials@sjcoe.net.
San Joaquin supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Behavioral Health Advisory Board — One general interest representative.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative.
• San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee — One environmental interest group alternate.
• Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Three members.
• Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — One member.
• Workforce Development Board — Two at-large business representatives.
The deadline to submit applications is March 17. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the April 25 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
