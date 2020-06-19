Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

• Public hearing to discuss approval of 2020-2021 budget

When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

Key Items:

• Approve superintendent’s contract for one-year extension

• Board decision regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year

When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings

Wednesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

• Public hearing to discuss approval of 2020-2021 budget

When and where: 9 a.m., Wednesday, online at www.sjgov.org

