Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
• Public hearing to discuss approval of 2020-2021 budget
When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
Key Items:
• Approve superintendent’s contract for one-year extension
• Board decision regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year
When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings
Wednesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
• Public hearing to discuss approval of 2020-2021 budget
When and where: 9 a.m., Wednesday, online at www.sjgov.org