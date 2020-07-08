LODI — Plans to reopen Lodi Lake Beach are all washed up.
The beach was scheduled to open today, after the original opening set for May 23 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiking in San Joaquin County, city officials have determined that opening the beach created an unnecessary risk to the health of visitors and city staff.
“Spending an afternoon at the beach is a summer tradition for many Lodi families,” city spokesman Jeff Hood said. “We’re saddened for them, our staff and the community overall that we’re forced to make this difficult decision.”
For more information, call 209-333-6742 or email prdept@lodi.gov.
— K. Cathey
Register for distance learning by Friday
LODI — Parents who want to register their students in Lodi Unified School District’s distance learning program have until Friday.
Students who enroll in the program will be assigned to their home school site for the 2020-21 school year. Elementary school students will receive instruction based on district curriculum taught by Lodi Unified teachers.
Middle school students can choose a school site digital academy or independent study when enrolling. School staff will contact families to chose the best option.
High school students can take a full distance schedule or choose to enroll in speciaty programs on campus such as Career Technical Education (not all courses in CTE will be offered digitally). Most Advanced Placement and Honors courses will be offered digitally. Courses will be taught by Lodi Unified teachers, while some might use a third party platform such as Pearson, APEX, Cyber High and others.
To enroll, visit www.lodiusd.net and click on the “Digital Learning” graphic. For more information, call 209-331-7257 (grades K-6), or 209-331-7005 (grades 7-12).
— Wes Bowers