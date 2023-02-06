LODI — At about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, the Route 34 GrapeLine bus was rear-ended by a pick-up truck in the area of Century Boulevard and Harney Lane, according to reports.
The truck fled the area, city officials said.
There were no passengers on the bus, and the driver was not injured, the city said.
— Wes Bowers
Computer classes at the Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library offers free classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St.
Advanced Microsoft Word: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 27- 28 at 10 a.m.
File Management Essentials: Feb. 15 at noon
Email Essentials: Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
Mail Merge: Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
Intermediate Microsoft Word: Feb. 22-23 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited. In addition, the library offers one-on-one computer coaching on Tuesdays at 12:30 pm. Registration not required. For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com, or call 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
Galt man arrested on drug, weapons charges
GALT — The Galt Police Department said it received an anonymous tip earlier this year claiming that illegal narcotics sales were occurring at a local residence.
At 7 a.m. Friday, officers executed a search warrant at the home with the assistance of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and High Intensity Drug Trafficking task force, police said.
Officers reported finding 80 marijuana plants and multiple pounds of dried, processed marijuana, indicating that cultivation was happening on the premises.
In addition, more than one pound of suspected cocaine, two assault rifles, 11 unregistered firearms, numerous kits to manufacture machine guns, and $36,000 in cash was also found in the home, police said.
Galt resident Kameron Farrell, 23, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Mail Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while being armed, possession of a machine gun, manufacturing/sales of an assault weapon, possession of large-capacity magazines, and cultivating marijuana, police said.
Farrell’s bail was set to $60,000, and he has since been released from custody, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Volunteers needed for California Climate Action Corps
SACRAMENTO — The California Climate Action Corps paid service program began recruitment on Monday, and would-be volunteers are encouraged to apply.
California Climate Action Corps Fellows mobilize their communities through climate volunteer engagement, climate action and education service projects focused on urban greening, wildfire resiliency, and organic waste and edible food recovery.
As AmeriCorps California members, fellows earn $30,000 for serving 1,700 hours over 11 months, plus qualify for $10,000 in education awards to pay down student debt or use towards college.
A summer fellowship is also recruiting for two-month positions which pay $5,294, plus a $1,374 education award.
This year's cohort of California Climate Action Corps Fellows will serve starting Sept. 18 until Aug. 15, 2024. Summer fellows will serve 300 hours from June 5 to Aug. 4.
The 2021-22 group of volunteers helped plant more than 147,000 trees, diverted 1.6 million pounds of organic and food waste from landfills, and distributed more than a million pounds of food to people in need, among other actions.
For more information or to apply, visit climateactioncorps.ca.gov.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.