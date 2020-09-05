Citing the extremely late hour Wednesday night, the Lodi City Council unanimously voted to wait until their next meeting to adopt a resolution supporting the 2020 San Joaquin Strategic Plan.
Approved in June by the San Joaquin Continuum of Care, the plan suggests three goals to address homelessness, including the establishment of a coordinated and engaged regional system, increasing access to homeless crisis response centers, and ensuring households experiencing homelessness have access to affordable and sustainable permanent housing.
John Mendelson, chairman of the Continuum of Care, said the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and Stockton City Council had approved the plan in recent months, and that he would be presenting the plan to officials in Tracy and Manteca in the coming weeks.
The CoC is hoping all seven cities in the county will back the plan, he said.
“This doesn’t commit any city to spend any money on any particular project, but supporting this plan does mean that cities that sign on recognize that adequately addressing homelessness will require some type of action and commitment,” he said.
Establishing a regional system would involve providing access to resources closer to where the homeless in each city are located, while increasing access to crisis response centers includes providing 200 new shelter beds by 2025.
In order to ensure homeless county residents have access to affordable and sustainable permanent housing, the plan asks the county and its four largest cities to have at least one new pilot program in place to test the effectiveness of unconventional housing options, such as shared or modular housing.
It also asks the county and its four largest cities to create or adopt one new policy that waives fees, increases density, or changes zoning laws to facilitate new and affordable housing construction or rehabilitation.
“The plan isn’t perfect. It doesn’t address every conceivable question in regard to homelessness,” Mendelson said. “But it is a reality-based roadmap for taking action and getting results when it comes to people living on the streets or in shelters.”
Mendelson presented the 2020 Strategic Plan four hours into a meeting comprised mostly of public comment from those opposed to the city’s proposal to build five tiny transitional homes at Chapman Field.
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce said the plan had great potential, but approving it Wednesday would be unfair to Lodi residents, as those who commented or watched the meeting had logged off by 11 p.m.
“The public isn’t watching, and the council is going to adopt very specific goals that may tie our hands about where we put a shelter,” she said. “I don’t want to do that without public input. If this strategic plan is so great, we need to roll it out to the public and let them embrace it. Maybe if we do that, we won’t get so much pushback from the public.”
The tiny homes project at Chapman Field, which was slated to be approved Wednesday, received a wave of backlash from Lodians, as City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir read more than 100 letters of opposition over the course of four hours. Mounce said she didn’t want to have a repeat public comment session at a future meeting if the council approved the plan.
“I agree with JoAnne,” Vice Mayor Alan Nakanishi said. “Let’s table it, bring it back to a specific meeting, and anybody who wants to come can come. If one council member feels this way, then there will be contention.”