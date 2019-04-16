Sunday collisions leave one dead, one in hospital

Two traffic collisions in Lodi left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with severe injuries on Sunday.
According to a post on the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office’s Facebook page, a 2014 Nissan was traveling south on Highway 99 Frontage Road north of East Hogan Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday when it abruptly swerved into the northbound Lane of Highway 99 Frontage Road and struck a 2000 Chrysler head on.
The right front passenger of the Nissan — identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office as Judith Herrera, 20 — was reportedly unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries.
The other parties in both vehicles reportedly suffered injuries ranging from minor to major, according to Stockton CHP’s Facebook post.
On Monday, a GoFundMe account was created that referred to the victim as Judith Herrera-Velazquez.
At approximately 9:38 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old male was riding a motorcycle east on West Turner Road near North Pleasant Avenue, according to Lodi Police Sgt. Steve Maynard, when a car turned in front of the motorcycle and struck him.
“The vehicle was driven by a 90-year-old woman who was confused about what had happened,” Maynard said.
The male was taken to a nearby trauma center with multiple fractures to both legs, both arms and his chest.
“But he is expected to live, from what we last heard,” Maynard said.