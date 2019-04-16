Sunday collisions leave one dead, one in hospital

The scene of a car vs. motorcycle collision in the area of West Turner Road and North Pleasant Avenue that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital with sever injuries on Sunday morning.

Two traffic collisions in Lodi left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with severe injuries on Sunday.

According to a post on the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office’s Facebook page, a 2014 Nissan was traveling south on Highway 99 Frontage Road north of East Hogan Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday when it abruptly swerved into the northbound Lane of Highway 99 Frontage Road and struck a 2000 Chrysler head on.

The right front passenger of the Nissan — identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office as Judith Herrera, 20 — was reportedly unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries.

The other parties in both vehicles reportedly suffered injuries ranging from minor to major, according to Stockton CHP’s Facebook post.

On Monday, a GoFundMe account was created that referred to the victim as Judith Herrera-Velazquez.

At approximately 9:38 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old male was riding a motorcycle east on West Turner Road near North Pleasant Avenue, according to Lodi Police Sgt. Steve Maynard, when a car turned in front of the motorcycle and struck him.

“The vehicle was driven by a 90-year-old woman who was confused about what had happened,” Maynard said.

The male was taken to a nearby trauma center with multiple fractures to both legs, both arms and his chest.

“But he is expected to live, from what we last heard,” Maynard said.

