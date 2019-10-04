LODI — Five Window Beer Company is hosting a fundraiser for Tony Zupo Field today from 3 p.m. to closing at 9 W. Locust St.
The business will donate $1 from every pint of beer sold toward the renovation of the field, which was destroyed by fire last month. Cal-Waste Recovery Systems has also offered to match every dollar Five Window Beer Company donates.
Friday’s event is family-friendly and will also have food and soft drinks available.
— Wes Bowers
Mini pumpkin painting workshop to be Saturday
LODI — The Lodi Community Art Center will host a free pumpkin painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W Pine St, Lodi.
Children are encouraged to embrace their imagination and paint up something cute or scary. The workshop is available to kids of all ages and families. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration for the workshop is not required, but mini pumpkins and painting materials are limited. The painting workshop will be led by Patti Wallace, JC Strote, and Caroline Henry.
For more information, visit www.lodiartcenter.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Firefighters to host pancake breakfast
WOODBRIDGE — The Association of Woodbridge Firefighters will host their annual Memorial Pancake Breakfast and open house from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E, Augusta St., Woodbridge.
Tickets are available the morning of the breakfast — $6 for adults and $4 for children. Individuals who purchase breakfast tickets will enjoy an all you can eat breakfast that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and juice.
For more information, call 209-369-1945.
— Oula Miqbel
Join Stockton Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 19
STOCKTON — The Central Valley Asian-American Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the University of the Pacific, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton, on Oct. 19. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m., with the walk following promptly after.
The CVAACC has raised $137,277 of their $185,000 goal for Alzheimer’s research.
The walk has over 540 participants made up of 91 teams.
To participate in the walk or learn more about it, contact Cheryl Schrock at 209-606-2441.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
Stockton Heat opening night game ticket sales will benefit the Lodi House, this information was incorrect on page 2 of Wednesday’s News-Sentinel.