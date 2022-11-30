12_03_15_PARADE_52.JPG

BEA AHBECK CASSON/NEWS-SENTINEL Santa on the fire truck during the Parade of Lights in downtown Lodi Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015.

 Bea Ahbeck Casson/News-Sentinel

Starting next week, residents throughout Lodi and Woodbridge will get visits from a very jolly guest: Santa Claus himself.

With the help of the Lodi Fire Department and the Woodbridge Fire District, the Christmas legend will ride on fire trucks throughout the region, making stops at a few shopping centers and traveling through various neighborhoods, starting on Monday, Dec. 5.