Starting next week, residents throughout Lodi and Woodbridge will get visits from a very jolly guest: Santa Claus himself.
With the help of the Lodi Fire Department and the Woodbridge Fire District, the Christmas legend will ride on fire trucks throughout the region, making stops at a few shopping centers and traveling through various neighborhoods, starting on Monday, Dec. 5.
In Lodi, Santa and his helpers will start each weeknight (except for Dec. 12) at a different shopping center, where holiday music will provide a festive atmosphere as volunteers collect canned goods and monetary donations from visiting citizens. The donations will go to the Lodi Community Center, where they will be used to help families in need this Christmas season.
Lodi Fire is expected to escort Santa to each of the following locations at about 6:20 p.m.:
• Dec. 5: Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St.
• Dec. 6: Walmart, 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road
• Dec. 7: Big Lots/Dollar Tree, 520 S. Cherokee Lane
• Dec. 8: Raley’s, 311 S. Lower Sacramento Road
• Dec. 13: Sprouts, 250 E. Harney Lane
• Dec. 14: Kohl’s, 530 W. Kettleman Lane
• Dec. 15: S-Mart Foods, 530 W. Lodi Ave.
After each visit, the Santa Fire Truck will then set out to drive through various Lodi neighborhoods.
Woodbridge Fire will also be escorting the Jolly Old Elf around the local area between 6 and 9 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9. Visits may be canceled or cut short if there is rain.
• Dec. 5 - Forest Lake and Old Town Acampo/East Acampo
• Dec. 6 - King Island and Tower Park Marina
• Dec. 7 - Woodbridge north of Woodbridge Road and South of the Mokelumne River
• Dec. 8 - Woodbridge South/Arbor Mobile Home Park
• Dec. 9 - Woodbridge west of Chestnut between Indiana and Woodbridge Road.
Doantions for a Christmas toy drive will be accepted along the route, and there will be caroling. For more detailed routes, visit www.woodbridgefire.org/event-calendar or call 209-369-1945.
News-Sentinel staff writer Wes Bowers contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.