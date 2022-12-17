With the number of Baby Boomer retirees on the rise, the LOEL Senior Center is expanding, too — more parking and potties are in the plans.
The Lodi center’s proposed expansion received initial approval during Wednesday’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee (SPARC) meeting. The senior center, located at 105 S. Washington St., has plans for a 1,400-square-foot addition to house new men’s and women’s restrooms and storage space, expansion of the parking lot, new accessible parking stalls, and the addition of a passenger drop-off area.
With the retiree population growing and senior resources in higher demand — the center serves hundreds of people daily — the current project is just the first phase of more ambitious expansion plans to help meet the community’s needs.
The center plans to add a 4,800-square-foot multi-purpose room in the future, said Marj Schrenk, LOEL’s president and CEO.
“We don’t have the funding yet, but that’s our goal,” Schrenk said. “We’re always looking for funding opportunities.”
The organization is almost entirely donor-funded. The LOEL Foundation also owns 14 senior housing units across the street from the main facility. Rental income from the units helps finance the various senior programs.
The center also operates the local Meals on Wheels program, which serves about 435 meals a week to homebound seniors in and around Lodi. Meals are prepared and packaged at the center by a full-time chef, and then delivered to homes by three teams of volunteers five days a week.
