With the number of Baby Boomer retirees on the rise, the LOEL Senior Center is expanding, too — more parking and potties are in the plans.

The Lodi center’s proposed expansion received initial approval during Wednesday’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee (SPARC) meeting. The senior center, located at 105 S. Washington St., has plans for a 1,400-square-foot addition to house new men’s and women’s restrooms and storage space, expansion of the parking lot, new accessible parking stalls, and the addition of a passenger drop-off area.