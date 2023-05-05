GALT — Beginning this month, water shutoffs will be reinstated for City of Galt customers whose utility account payments are past due by 60 days or more. Seven-day shutoff notifications will be delivered by Wednesday, May 10, and shutoffs will begin Tuesday, May 16.

Customers with past due balances are encouraged to call the City of Galt Finance Department at 209-366-7150 or visit the department at 380 Civic Drive in Galt as soon as possible to make a payment or discuss arrangements in order to avoid disconnection of water service.