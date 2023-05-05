GALT — Beginning this month, water shutoffs will be reinstated for City of Galt customers whose utility account payments are past due by 60 days or more. Seven-day shutoff notifications will be delivered by Wednesday, May 10, and shutoffs will begin Tuesday, May 16.
Customers with past due balances are encouraged to call the City of Galt Finance Department at 209-366-7150 or visit the department at 380 Civic Drive in Galt as soon as possible to make a payment or discuss arrangements in order to avoid disconnection of water service.
Tokay Class of 1978 invites alumni to reunion
LODI — The Tokay High School Class of 1978 Reunion Committee invites alumni to the 45th Class Reunion on Saturday, June 3.
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — Two board appointments.
• Behavioral Health Board — One consumer representative.
• Commission on Aging — One at-large representative of the community members with disabilities.
• Retirement Board — One fifth member and one ninth member.
• San Joaquin Council of Governments Citizens Advisory Committee — One country representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative.
The deadline to submit applications is May 26.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the July 11 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
