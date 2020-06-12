Lodi Unified School District is anticipating a $30 million loss in revenue from the state for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and half a dozen state-funded programs will see resources cut in half.
The district’s board of education is expected to adopt the 2020-21 budget during its Tuesday night meeting, which projects $260 million in revenue from the state next year. The district received $290 million in revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In addition to revenue loss, the district expects cuts to programs such as the After School Education and Safety, the Career Technical Education Initiative, and the K-12 Strong Workforce Program, for the next two fiscal years.
The district was expecting $3.8 million for After School Education and Safety, and funding will be cut by $1.9 million.
The K-12 Strong Workforce Program and California Partnership Academies were expecting $401,000 and $202,000, respectively, and both will see cuts of 50%, according to the budget presentation.
An Agricultural Career Technical Incentive Grant will also be sliced in half, from $25,000 to $12,500.
Cuts to the Career Technical Education Initiative and accompanying grant total remain to be seen.
With these reductions and cuts, the district is also expecting enrollment to decline over the next three fiscal years.
For 2020-2021, total enrollment is projected to be 27,887. However, the average daily attendance is anticipated to be 26,556 students.
For the following fiscal year, enrollment looks to be 27,711, while average daily attendance is 26,403. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 year will be 27,556, while average daily attendance will be 26,201 students, according to the budget.
Total district revenues are projected to be about $328.5 million, while expenditures are anticipated at $349.8 million, with an ending fund balance of nearly $38.9 million. That’s a reduction of more than $22.5 million from last fiscal year.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the district will need to transfer $8 million from its debt service fund to balance the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and the following year.
However, staff is anticipating a deficit of nearly $14.7 million in its ending fund balance by 2023, according to the staff report.
Returning to campus
The board on Tuesday will also discuss returning to campus in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following guidelines released by the California Department of Education last week, the district will be looking to make sure staff and students maintain six feet of social distancing, and will also be testing students each day they return to campus.
The CDE has also recommended all staff and students wear facial coverings while on campus.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the district has 10,000 disposable face masks on order, as well as 4,000 cloth masks and 4,000 face shields. However, the district acknowledged that it does not have masks or coverings for all of its students.
In addition, 200 hand washing stations have been ordered and will be installed in high-traffic areas of each campus.
Clear shields are being installed in all offices, and staff will routinely clean objects and surfaces with disinfectant spray.
It is still undetermined if the district will continue to employ distance learning in the fall or adopt a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction for all grade levels.
If the district adopts hybrid models, high school students at each site would be divided into two groups and would attend class on campus on two alternate days of the week, and participate in distance learning another two days.
All students would have distance learning instruction on the fifth day of the week, most likely Friday. That day would also be used as a preparation day for teachers and staff.
A proposed hybrid model for elementary schools would also divide students into two groups at each site. However, students would attend class on campus two consecutive days during the week and participate in distance learning for two other days.
The fifth day of the week would also be used for distance learning and teacher preparation time.
If students do return to campus for limited days in the fall, the district could change its meal service plan as well. Suggestions the board will consider include having lunch in classrooms or outdoors as space permits. Lunch times may also be staggered throughout the day for a certain amount of students.
Transportation for students may also see a change in the fall, as the district is suggesting less than 20 children on a bus at any given time. Buses might only be available for those students who live outside their school’s five-mile radius, or for those students with transportation identified as a need in an individualized education program within the district.
Another proposal is to enact assigned seating for students on the bus to ensure social distancing.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The full agenda can be viewed online at esbagenda.lodiusd.net.