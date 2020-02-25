Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who entered the Premier Community Bank in the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue on Friday and robbed it with a note at about 3:39 p.m.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled westbound on Lodi Avenue on a bicycle, Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact Detective Blythe at 209-333-5545. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 20-1187 when calling.