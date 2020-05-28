Despite a bleak budget outlook last summer and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the City of Galt will have a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Interim City Tom Haglund and Finance Director Claire Tyson presented the Galt City Council with the draft 2020-21 budget, as well as a draft forecast for 2021-22 during a special online meeting Tuesday night.
The two staffers said the city’s total budget for the coming year is expected to be $40.71 million, with a general fund balance of $14.76 million. For the following year, the total budget is anticipated to be $41.8 million, with a general fund balance of $14.9 million.
Haglund said the budget was put together prior to knowing any effects the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the city, but also balanced with anticipated impacts to various revenue sources.
“It’s conservative, but put together in a way that if revenues change for the better in the next six months, it provides the council and staff something to begin to take a look at,” he said. “What that means from a revenue standpoint, what it means to plug back in some of the expenses we have eliminated as part of this budget and the revised budget approved last September.”
Last August, the city faced a financial crisis that forecast a general fund balance of just $775,575 after it spent more than it earned in fiscal years prior to 2019-20 and faced a structural deficit.
The council approved some $1.4 million in temporary cuts in September that included freezing positions in several departments, including parks and recreation, finance, community development, public works and police.
In addition, the city council approved reducing landscape and tree maintenance costs, reducing travel and supply costs in several departments.
The cuts will allow for the city to anticipate $40.7 million in expenditures for 2020-21, and $41.86 million the following year.
Revenues for the next two years are expected to be about $50 million in 2020-21 and $58.4 million in 2021-22.
The city’s main revenue sources are taxes, with property tax making up 45% of the general fund budget and sales tax making up 21%.
Property tax is expected to be $5.82 million in 2020-21 and $6.13 million in 2021-22. Sales tax will be down 14% this year at $2.71 million, which Tyson said is due to the drop in people buying food or going to restaurants and hotels due to the pandemic.
The ax will see a slight recovery in 2021-22, expected to be at $2.76 million.
“We’re cautiously optimistic because the COVID-19 impacts could be greater than our contingency funds (for it), depending on what transpires in the next few months,” Tyson said.
The city has put aside $787,000 in COVID-19 contingency funds, of which some will be used in the coming year. For 2021-22, that fund will be reduced to $673,000.
In addition, the city expects to pay $1.45 million in pension costs in the coming fiscal year, as well as $1.85 million in unfunded liability costs to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.
For the following year, pension costs will be $1.49 million, with $2 million in unfunded liability payments to CalPERS. The city is not expecting increased pension payments past 2021-22.
“I’m honestly pleasantly surprised to hear about the fiscal position we’re in, given all the negative news that’s been out there and looking at what other jurisdictions are doing,” councilman Curt Campion said. “I can’t agree more with the city manager or finance director that taking these actions in September, ahead of the COVID-19 activity had a tremendous benefit to us going into this budget cycle.”
The council is expected to approve the 2020-21 budget at its June 16 meeting.