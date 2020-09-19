LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a bomb at Lakewood Elementary School, 1100 N. Ham Lane in Lodi, at about 7 a.m. Friday. Officers evacuated the campus, deployed drones and called in Stockton Port Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office bomb disposal team to investigate, police said.
No device was found on campus, and staff was allowed back inside at about 8:30 a.m., police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi City Council to hold shirtsleeve session
LODI — The Lodi City Council will receive a presentation regarding the emergency operations plan at its shirtsleeve session, scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. The meeting can be viewed online at www.lodi.gov or on www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in rural Lodi, Victor
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying in rural east and southeast Lodi.
The spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7 and 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 in rural east Lodi and north Victor.
The areas to be sprayed are bounded by East Sargent Road, south to East Harney Lane, east to one mile east of Tully Road, and west to Tully Road in rural east Lodi; and a quarter mile south of Kirschenman Road, north to Schmeidt Road, east to the Mokelumne River, and west to Bruella Road in north Victor.
If weather prevents spraying on Monday, both areas will be sprayed between 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin Park Commission meeting
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Park Commission will host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. The meeting will include public comment, introduction of a new park commissioner, an update on Micke Grove Zoo, and discussion of the commission’s media campaign, among other items.
To attend the meeting, call 888-278-0296 (toll free) and enter the code 9880008.
Written public comments may be submitted before and during the meeting. Comments are limited to 250 words or less and must be submitted by sending an email to parkcommissioncomments @sjgov.org. Please no personal attacks. Every effort will be made to read all comments received into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations. Comments received after an agenda item will be made part of the official record.
— K. Cathey
CHP to co-host Child Passenger Safety Week
SACRAMENTO — Every day, California Highway Patrol officers respond to vehicle crashes involving children. Finding a child who is unharmed thanks to the proper use of a safety seat can be a bright spot in an otherwise grim situation.
The CHP is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote Child Passenger Safety Week next week, Sept. 20 to 26.
Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children age 13 and under. NHTSA data showed that in 2017, 37% of the children killed in car crashes were unrestrained. NHTSA has also found almost 60% of children’s safety seats are used incorrectly.
California law requires that all children under 8 years of age be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the back seat of a vehicle. Children under 2 years of age must ride in a rear-facing car seat in the back seat. Children who are at least 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall should continue to ride in the back seat in either a safety seat, such as a booster seat, or lap/shoulder belt. Children should be kept in an appropriate child seat until they reach the upper height and weight recommended by the car seat manufacturer.
For more information, visit www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats. Contact your local CHP Area office for safety seat installation assistance and inspections.
— Special to the News-Sentinel