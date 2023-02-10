Rep. Josh Harder, D-Stockton, reintroduced his “Stop the Delta Tunnel Act” on Thursday.
The act would prohibit the Army Corps of Engineers from issuing a federal permit the State of California needs to build the Delta Conveyance Project, commonly known as the Delta Tunnel.
“The Delta Tunnel is a zombie project,” Harder said. “Every time we kill it, the governor brings it back. My bill will put an end to this $16 billion boondoggle once and for all and make sure every drop of valley water stays right here where it belongs.”
First proposed more than 40 years ago by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, the Delta Tunnel project would transport Central Valley water to Southern California.
Harder has been a vocal opponent of the project since 2018, and his re-introduced bill is co-sponsored by fellow Congressmen John Garamendi, D-Richmond; Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek; and Mike Thompson, D-Woodland.
Last month, Harder hosted a town hall in French Camp that was attended by more than 150 residents of the 10th Congressional District who oppose the Delta Tunnel project.
After the meeting, Harder sent a letter of community feedback to the Army Corps of Engineers in Sacramento.
“This is a choice between watering a family farm right here in San Joaquin County, and watering someone’s manicured green lawn down south,” Harder said. “I’ll do what’s right for our community every single time.”
