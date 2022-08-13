As motorists have been hit hard at the pumps this summer, one local company has made an effort to keep prices low.

As of Friday, Kludt Oil & Propane’s prices were about $5.15 a gallon for regular gasoline, and about $5.33 for regular-plus gasoline. Kludt is located at 1126 E. Pine St., east of Highway 99 in Lodi’s industrial area.