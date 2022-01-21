A Lodi City Councilman’s proposal to hold town hall meetings in each council district was quashed this week, as city staff and his fellow representatives cited manpower and financial constraints.
Councilman Shak Khan requested city staff hold regular monthly meetings for his District 4 at Carnegie Forum in an effort to allow his constituents to voice their concerns over issues they want solved.
During Wednesday’s council meeting, Khan said his constituents are people of various backgrounds, some of whom either do not speak English or have a difficult time with the language.
As a result, he said many are either unaware the city holds a variety of meetings, they are unable to attend meetings, or they feel there’s is too great a gap between them and government.
In addition, he noted language barriers between residents and staff when making phone calls to city hall, and some of his constituents either do not have email access or are not well-versed in that form of communication.
“Once a month, we can have the police chief in a town hall meeting, one time we can have someone from community development, and one time we can have someone from code enforcement ... all different departments,” he said. “That way it will bring all our citizens and we can address their issues and concerns. I can say that my district is the one more affected by crime, drug houses, trashy alleys, all these problems. I’m just trying to find ways ... we’ve been trying so many things, spent all this money, what if we just tried this, give it a shot. That might work.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said while staff was happy to accommodate additional meetings, the consensus is the city is too under-staffed to host a series of meetings specific to any of the council’s five districts.
The council currently holds two-to-four monthly meetings in which residents can present their concerns or suggest items to be agendized, Schwabauer said.
When those meetings are held, he said they typically have agendas consisting of as much as 2,000 pages.
“It’s a great deal of staff time to do all that work,” he said. “It looks really simple and quick on your computer, but it’s not. It’s a great deal of staff time, particularly in the (city) clerk’s office, and in the work departments. Whatever department is putting together a contract has a great deal of work that goes behind all of those items.”
Schwabauer said that if the council wanted to move forward with town halls, it would have to be willing to provide additional staff to help run them. In addition, making new meetings a priority would cost an unknown amount of budget dollars, he said.
Mayor Mark Chandler said one of his constituents saw the Wednesday agenda item, and immediately understood the burden meetings would cost just to hold one in one district.
“I think it’s admirable that a council member wants to have constituents closer to city government, but that’s your responsibility to meet with (constituents),” Chandler told Khan. “(My constituent’s) suggestion was to let the city council members have their own meetings with their constituents in their districts, and as a broader issue what gets brought up and needs to be addressed at a higher level, then we can have staff brought in.”
Council members holding their own meetings with residents is something that has been done in Stockton for several years. In that city, each council member, if they choose, will announce “community office hours” on a monthly basis, inviting their constituents to address issues and concerns at a site outside Stockton City Hall.
For example, Stockton City Councilman Dan Wright holds his community office hour at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
Prior to the pandemic, he would meet constituents in public, such as the Starbucks on Thornton Road. Currently, he meets with them over the telephone.
Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi suggested Khan host community talks with district residents when “hot-button” issues arise.
“I know in my district, there have been some hot-button issues and I’ve requested staff come out and we do a talk with folks, and those have been really helpful,” he said. “I’ve organized legislative town halls, and sometimes it’s pretty challenging to get people to come out unless there’s a serious issue to discuss, like homelessness. I think to start with, it would be interesting to address (issues) as they come in, and then, depending on attendance, you could have a discussion about scheduling more regular town halls.”
Councilman Doug Kuehne said Khan’s idea was good and that it motivated him to do something similar. However, he said issues facing his district tend to be issues that affect the entire city, not just one area.
Like Hothi, he said Khan should consider moving forward on his own to meet with residents.
“I want to commend you for your desire,” Kuehne said. “With that said, I would concur with our mayor. Staff time is a hot commodity, and I’d much rather (have) them focus on running business at hand for our city. I know when (councilman Alan Nakanishi) was mayor, we held town hall meetings more frequently, but they were hot topics that our whole city was struggling with, like homelessness or a variety of other things we’ve talked about.”
Nakanishi commended Khan for his initiative, adding his successor had the same drive and wanted improvements and changes for the Heritage District. But, he said town hall meetings were not the answer.
“Over the last 20 years, we’ve done a lot for the east side,” he said. “This is not new. Virginia Snyder came forward and said “you know what, we need to be better represented.” You know what happened? We got the Eastside Improvement Committee. If you lived there and had problems, you went (to the committee). It changed things and got a lot of improvements. You can do things without having a town hall meeting.”
In lieu of town hall meetings, Khan asked if city meetings could be translated into Urdu and Spanish so his constituents could understand and be aware of what the council was discussing.
Schwabauer said hiring a translator could be costly, and would more than likely require an additional six to eight weeks to prepare an agenda. However, he said staff would look into costs to do so.