‘We are full’: Lodi shelter offering free adoptions

Every August and September, the Lodi Animal Shelter adopts dogs and cats out at no charge in an effort to make more room for new abandoned, lost or stray animals.
Lodi Animal Services is holding its “Clear the Shelter” event through Sept. 19, and Officer Jordan Kranich said the shelter is near capacity.
“We are full,” Kranich said. “As of (Tuesday), we have 17 dogs out of 24 runs, and we have 17 cats. The cats are over our capacity.”
Since the Clear the Shelter campaign began, nine cats have been adopted, as have seven dogs. However, it seems as though once one animal is adopted out, he said three more are brought in.
“More people are going back to work, and dogs and cats are getting out,” Kranich said. “This is prime cat season too, so more litters are being dropped off, as well as kittens who are now at an adoptable age.”
This is the second year that Lodi Animal Services is waiving adoption fees, as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign initiated by NBC Television six years ago.
Adoption fees for dogs can be anywhere from $160 to $215 for dogs, depending on size, and fees for cats range from $145 to $167, depending on sex.
Those fees typically include vaccinations, rabies shots, microchipping, heartworm and dewormer tests, along with licensing.
To adopt an animal during the “Clear the Shelters” campaign, Lodi Animal Services merely requires you show proof you own your own home, or have a letter from your landlord you are allowed to have an animal on the property, Kranich said.
He said staff hopes they do not have to euthanize animals that aren’t adopted after a long stay at the shelter.
And while the PALS Haven has traditionally been able to take in some animals from the shelter, including about three in the last week, Kranich said it is also at capacity.
“As long as we keep the numbers down, we’ll be able to continue taking in strays from the public,” he said. “But if it gets to the point where we’re ‘too’ full, we’re going to have to start picking and choosing which ones are older or have been here too long.”
Free adoptions will be by appointment only Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon,, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 209-333-6741.
You can view animals available for adoption online at www.lodi.gov/231/Animal-Services.
Other goings-on at the shelter:
• Lodi Animal Services is accepting donations to benefit those affected by this year’s fire season. Food, clothing, and basic necessities will be accepted.
You can drop off your donation at the shelter, located at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
• Lodi Animal Services Foundation is hosting its first annual golf tournament at Oakmoor Golf Course in Stockton on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Five teams of four are still needed for the event.
Entry fees are $125 per person and $450 per foursome, with a $250 tee sponsor. To only have dinner, the fee is $50. For more information, call Bryan Beckler at 209-294-9501, or email janetbeckler@gmail.com.