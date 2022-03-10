Lodi House recently purchased and renovated a four-unit apartment building to expand its traditional housing program that helps homeless families get back on their feet and reintegrate into society.
The property, located blocks away from the Lodi House shelter, was opened in February, representing what the nonprofit organization calls “a monumental step forward in helping bridge the gap between single working mothers and the challenge of finding affordable housing. “
A Lodi House graduate and mother of three young children, who the organization did not want to identify for her safety and privacy, was the first to move into an apartment in the new building on Feb. 1.
“This is my first time being on my own in my own apartment,” the graduate said. “Lodi House is such a blessing.”
Walking through Lodi House’s front doors a year ago, the graduate had no prior work experience and her educational opportunities had been cut short by chronic instability, the organization said.
A year later, she completed the Lodi House program and is working full time, gaining confidence and building a healthy home environment for her children.
Finding affordable housing is one of the greatest barriers single working mothers face in the community, Lodi House executive director Shelby Young said, and it also a crucial part of helping graduates continue a path from homelessness to stable home environments.
“This ongoing challenge impacts all our Lodi House graduates in their efforts to continue on their road of self-sufficiency,” she said. “The disparity between the average monthly income for a working Lodi House graduate, the cost of housing, and the rental application requirements is a clear and growing problem. Without hope of being able to afford housing, women are faced with the dilemma of resorting back to unsafe housing options with their children.”
Lodi House began a small transitional housing program in 2011 that allowed shelter program graduates to have a safe, affordable housing option while still staying connected to support and accountability.
Acquiring its new property two months ago has more than doubled the capacity of those who can participate in the transitional program, Young said.
“This model answers the immediate need for our graduates to obtain affordable housing, while also strategically setting them up for long-term success in maintaining permanent housing,” she said. “Some solutions such as job advancement, adequate savings safety nets and improved credit only happen over time. Graduates are given that gift of time by being able to stay in transitional housing, while still maintaining the dignity of paying rent and working hard towards self-sufficiency.”
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chairman Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon, said Lodi House has been a beacon of hope for struggling families for years, and lauded the organization’s effort to help those in need.
“This expansion of transitional housing in the north county area perfectly complements the investments made by San Joaquin County and the City of Lodi to expand emergency shelter in the region,” he said. “Our system of services and housing for the homeless is only effective if individuals and families can move quickly through it, and this transitional project by Lodi House will provide a much needed place for homeless families to get back on their feet and reestablish self-sufficiency.”
Since its founding in 1999, Lodi House has been driven to give women the opportunity to grow and evolve by providing graduated levels of support and accountability through each stage of their journey towards independence.
This is accomplished by offering a four-month intensive shelter program, a one-to-two-year supportive transitional housing program and a lifetime alumni support network.
Young said the long-term success of the families the organization serves is directly connected to maintaining the ongoing relationships, safety net and affordability that transitional housing provides.
Lodi House will continue to purchase and renovate properties near its shelter, she said.
“This will further our capacity to provide the time, resources, accountability and support that is required to end cycles of poverty,” she said.
Lodi House was the city’s first shelter program for women and began accepting homeless women with children in 2000, serving more than 1,000 people.
In addition to its shelter, Lodi House has two transitional apartment buildings and operates the Lodi House Thrift Store at 221 W. Lodi Ave., to help financially support the program and to provide needed clothing and housewares for graduates.
For more information, visit www.lodihouse.org.