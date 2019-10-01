The Lodi City Council is expected to vote on a resolution during Wednesday’s meeting that would allow the city manager to execute a reimbursement agreement with the Miner Joaquin Building Corporation, which is seeking to annex and develop property west of Lower Sacramento Road between Vine Street and Taylor Road.
The Department of Community Development — which process all general planning application requests — is required to receive and process all annexation requests and bring them to the attention of the city council before a project is voted on.
“When we receive annexation applications we refer to the council, and council discretion to direct the decision-making process,” Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman said earlier this year regarding the Perrin Ranch housing project. “This is only a process we follow if we pursue any project. It is just to guarantee that our staff gets paid.”
The city is seeking council approval authorizing City Manager Steve Schwabauer to execute a reimbursement agreement and environmental review services with MJBC, which states the developer will be responsible for reimbursing staff time spent working on the project if the city council approves a project.
City records show developer MJBC is a Stockton-based company with Bank of Stockton Vice President John Dentoni listed as the company’s chief financial officer.
Dentoni submitted a land-use application to annex property that would border The Vine housing subdivision being developed by Grupe Homes off of Lower Sacramento Road just north of the Lowe’s shopping center.
The project proposed by MJBC has also requested the city rezone the property directly behind The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road, which would allow the developer to build homes on the property.
MJBC currently owns the property across from Vine Street near Temple Baptist Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Rd., which is zoned for commercial space.
“The city’s planning department has yet to receive any applications for developing the parcels,” Community Development Secretary Kari Chadwick said.
Attempts to reach Dentoni and city staff were unsuccessful.
The council will vote on this resolution during Wednesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 307 W. Pine St., Lodi.