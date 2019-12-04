SACRAMENTO — HireLive will be hosting a career fair in Sacramento on Thursday, Dec. 12. Companies will be looking for candidates in sales, account executives, retail managers, human resources, financial planning and more.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress professionally for the position they’re seeking. The career fair is free, but parking is $1.50 per half hour.
The career fair runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 100 Capitol Mall, Sacramento. For more information, visit www.hirelive.com.
— K. Cathey
County seeks feedback on bicycle master plan
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Public Works Department is seeking feedback from the community about the Bicycle Master Plan.
Since its update in 2010, there have been significant changes to bicycling policy. This update seeks to provide county communities with a refreshed and modern plan that will enhance connectivity between existing and planned bicycling facilities.
An interactive online map is currently available at www.BikeSJC.org. Current or would-be bicyclists can leave feedback on destinations they would like to access by bicycle, and mark stretches of roadways where improvements may be needed or desired. An online survey is also available to help the county better understand needs and attitudes towards bicycling. The map and survey are available through Jan. 31.
A draft set of recommendations is expected in the spring of 2020, at which time three community open houses will be held to present findings and solicit additional feedback.
— Wes Bowers