LODI — Bike Lodi will host a 16-mile bike tour to see the Sandhill cranes from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday through the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, 7730 W. Woodbridge Road, Lodi.
The ride leaves the ecological reserve at 4 p.m. with a docent lecture at 4:40 p.m. Refreshments will be available for attendees.
Sign-ups are limited to 30 riders. All cyclists must have a bike light and flashers for night riding.
For more information or to register, call 209-747-2982 or email bikelodica@gmail .com.
— Oula Miqbel
Church to host seminar on teens and tech
LODI — English Oaks Seventh-Day Adventist Church will host a presentation, “Digital Dopamine — How iTech is Transforming Our Minds,” from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the church, 1260 W. Century Blvd., Lodi.
There will be two sessions offered, a non-denominational but faith-based version on Nov. 2, and a non-religious version for the general public from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Child care will be available for parents.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt police to host drug take-back on Saturday
GALT — The Galt Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galt Police Department parking lot, 455 Industrial Drive, Galt.
The program collects expired or no longer needed prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, eliminating the possibility of the drugs falling to misuse.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt seeks volunteers for boards and commissions
GALT — The City of Galt is looking for volunteers to serve on various committees and commissions, including:
• Measure R Oversight Committee.
• Commission on Aging.
• Galt Youth Commission.
• Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District.
Those interested in serving on city boards must be a resident of Galt. For more information or to apply, visit www.ci.galt.ca.us /Home/Components.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn what to do in active shooter situation
GALT — The City of Galt Human Resources Department will lead a workplace violence prevention and actions to take during an active shooter situation from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at the Littleton Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt.
Through interactive dialogue and real-life case studies, the presentation will help attendees understand the key elements involved with establishing and maintaining a workplace safety program.
The workshop will cover:
• What is workplace violence?
• Establishing a comprehensive prevention/intervention program.
• Understanding contributing factors, warning signs and red flags.
• Strategies for protecting yourself and the organization.
• Strategies for responding to active shooters and other acts of violence.
For more information, call Roxanne Anguiano at 209-366-7105.
— Oula Miqbel
Brubeck Jazz Festival returns to Stockton
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific’s Brubeck Institute has opened its week-long festival celebrating the legacy of jazz icon and Pacific alumnus Dave Brubeck. Performances include:
• 7 p.m. today and Thursday — Jazz jam with past Brubeck Fellows at Take 5 Jazz Club.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday — Pacific Jazz Ambassadors with Joel Ross at Take 5 Jazz Club.
• 7:30 p.m. Friday — Pacific Jazz Ambassadors and Brubeck Fellows All-Star Big Band at Faye Spanos Concert Hall. The evening will continue at Take 5 Jazz club with a jazz jam hosted by Patrick Langham after 10 p.m.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday — Talk and book signing with Stephen Crist, author of “Dave Brubeck’s Time Out” at Conservatory’s Recital Hall.
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Lucas Pino and No Net Nonet at Faye Spanos Concert Hall. The evening will continue at Take 5 Jazz club with a jazz jam hosted by Patrick Langham after 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.brubeckfestival .org.
— Special to the News-Sentinel