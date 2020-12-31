Writer, teacher and veteran Gwin Paden was a “force” in Lodi

Chris Smith and Nancy Mitchell said their mother Gwin Paden was considered a “force of nature” around Lodi.
An educator, journalist and ambassador of good will, Paden was involved in a number of civic groups in town and was awarded various honors during her 63 years as a Lodi resident.
Paden passed away at the age of 98 earlier this week.
“Mom was very smart, very intellectual,” Smith said. “She was a journalist all her life, and was very organized. She wanted everybody to be kind to animals, plants, trees, and each other.”
Born in Delaware, Paden grew spent many summers in New York, eventually moving there after the death of her father, Smith said.
She graduated from the University of Delaware, and according to a 2015 News-Sentinel column Paden wrote about her military service, she joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1943.
While enlisted, she was editor of the WAC Weekly, a newspaper for all personnel at the WAC base located at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Paden met her first husband while stationed at The Presidio in San Francisco, and it was on the famed military base where she learned to drive, Smith said.
She was discharged in 1946, and the couple moved to Lodi in 1957.
It was not long before Paden went to work part-time for both the News-Sentinel and Stockton Record, the latter of which she wrote for from 1960 to 1964. For the next five years, she served as San Joaquin Delta College’s first community relations director before moving on to Lodi High School, where she taught English until 1981.
Joanne Gavin worked with Paden at Lodi High, and said she possessed a “prodigious” intellect and exceptional memory, stating she could just as easily remember what she had for breakfast a day prior as what she had for breakfast at the age of 10.
Paden was an avid reader, Gavin said, noting she was reading up until the day she passed and had eclectic tastes, as there were times she could be found holding works by Ken Follett, Carl Hiaasen and Herotodus in her hands at once.
As a teacher, Paden was demanding but fair, Gavin said, noting she once brought the Bible to campus to teach as literature.
“She didn’t go into teaching until she was 50, which is quite unusual,” she said. “But she could literally teach anything, and was well-versed in British, American and European literature. And if she didn’t know (a topic or subject), she would set herself to learn it and do it.”
While at Lodi High, Paden was adviser to the school’s newspaper and was named Teacher of the Year by the student body in 1977. She also taught night school classes at Delta and hosted the “Sunset Serenade” classic music program on the now-defunct KCVR radio station at dinner time.
Some of Lodi High’s best yearbooks were produced under Paden’s guidance, Gavin said.
“I think part of her firmness as a teacher came from her time serving in the military,” she said. “When she enlisted, women were very restricted to what they could do. Usually they became secretaries, retail clerks or wives. And she chose to go into the service. I think that helped mold her into a disciplinarian, and she remained, to her final days, very loyal to her country.”
Outside of journalism and teaching, Paden co-founded the Lodi Arts Commission with Ed DeBenedetti, was a president of the Lodi Sister City Committee, a member of the Lodi Legion of the Stockton Symphony and the Stockton-Lodi League of American Pen Women.
She was active in the American Legion Post 22, and was named Soroptomist Woman of Year in 1985 and the Harbins Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Lodi Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, she received the Susan B. Anthony Award from San Joaquin County in 1997, was named United Way Volunteer of the year in 1991 and was inducted into the Lodi Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame.
Mitchell said she was never able to hope for the level of success her mother had as a parent.
“I really lucked out in life,” she said. “I had the best parents, the best mother, and the best example to help me be a mother. She accepted and sometimes managed our foibles. She didn’t expect us to behave as children should, but expected us to be polite, have manners and respect others.”
In 1999, Paden returned to journalism as a columnist for the News-Sentinel, writing weekly pieces until her retirement in 2018.
Former News-Sentinel editor Rich Hanner met Paden more than 25 years ago when he was the Lodi bureau chief for the Record. They began a strong friendship that deepened when he took the editor job at the News-Sentinel and brought her on board as columnist, he said.
“Gwin was a stickler for proper grammar and usage, but her column wasn’t stiff or snobby,” Hanner said. “She seemed to know everyone, and was involved in everything, and her column offered an unabashedly positive view of Lodi and its people.”
While Paden held strong opinions and high standards, Hanner said, she was one of the most caring and charming people he had ever known.
A founder of the Sandhill Crane Festival, she lived life with a sense of great dignity, joy and unbridled curiosity, he said.
“Lodi has lost one of its very brightest lights,” he said. “Gwin was a woman of both faith and passion. She enriched countless lives in Lodi through her teaching, her mentioning, her volunteerism and her leadership. There will never be another Gwin.”