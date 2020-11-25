GALT — At about 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, a white man was seen stealing a package from the front porch of a home in the 800 block of Vintage Oak Avenue through a Ring doorbell camera, according to the Galt Police Department.
After taking the package, the man, wearing a blue and white beanie cap with a ball, a white T-shirt and jeans, was seen getting into a gray compact sedan.
The police department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the thief. If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity call 209-366-7000, option 1, or email nkohler@galtpd.com.
To view the video footage, visit www.facebook.com/ GaltPolice.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Parks Commission cancels meeting
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Parks Commission has canceled its November/December meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
— K. Cathey
Grape Crush questionnaire due
SACRAMENTO — Many winegrape growers in areas affected by wildfire smoke may be wondering how grape prices and tonnage will be reported for the 2020 Grape Crush Report.
A Grape Crush Report questionnaire was mailed to all California processors who crush grapes in October by the California Department of Food and Agriculture — Division of Marketing Services-Agricultural Statistics Branch.
Filling out this year’s questionnaire may be more complicated due to wildfires and smoke affected grapes, the CFDA said. Some processors who were uncertain about the quality status of smoke affected winegrapes worked with growers to adjust terms for delivery, crush and payment. These transactions may differ from historical practice and processors may have questions about how to report tonnage and prices paid.
Processors should refer to CDFA’s frequently asked questions document, “How to Report Smoke Affected Grapes,” at www.cdfa.ca. gov/mkt/grapecrush.html. Completed questionnaires are due back to CDFA no later than Jan. 8, 2021.
— Wes Bowers